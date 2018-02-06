“I don’t know what’s going on in the world anymore. Not just bad. It’s insane.” We’re getting the first look at Season 2 of CBS All Access’ praised drama series The Good Fight.

Insane is where Season 2 picks up, with the Chicago murder rate on the rise, and Diane (Christine Baranski), Lucca (Cush Jumbo), Maia (Rose Leslie) and the rest of the law firm finding themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit.

The series, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, also stars Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

Season two of The Good Fight premieres Sunday, March 4 on CBS All Access.

