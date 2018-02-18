EXCLUSIVE: Veganism is becoming one of the most popular trends in the food world, which bodes well for The Game Changers, a documentary exec produced by James Cameron about how plant-based diets can improve physical performance. You can watch an exclusive clip above.

The documentary, which is directed by The Cove director Louie Psihoyos, tells the story of UFC star and elite Special Forces trainer James Wilks, who travels the world on a quest for the truth behind the widespread belief that meat is necessary for protein, strength and optimal health.

The film aims to shatter myths about veganism and strength and mixes This shocking, groundbreaking science with cinematic stories of struggle and triumph featuring some of the strongest, fastest and toughest athletes on the planet. It features the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, U.S. Olympian Kendrick James Farris and surfer Tia Blanco.

Cameron exec produces alongside his Suzy Amis Cameron with Mark Monroe and Joseph Pace on board as writers and Wilks and Joseph Pace producing. Cinetic holds U.S. rights to the film, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and premiers in Berlin in the Culinary Section on February 19.