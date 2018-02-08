Just hours before the Season 1 finale of The Four: Battle For Stardom, Fox announced today that the singing competition show will be back for a second season, but they left the fate of Charlie Walk unmentioned.

Having been put on leave by the captains of industry at Universal Music Group on January 31 after allegations of sexual harassment emerged against the Republic Records boss, Walk dropped out of The Four finale the same day. In the statement from Walk’s lawyer Patricia Glaser, the record company exec said he welcomed any “investigation so that in short order these unfounded and hurtful accusations can be put to rest.” Walk did not mention returning for Season 2 of The Four.

On Thursday, his name was totally absent in the statements put out by the net and the producers.

While such a return by Walk looks increasingly unlikely, I’ve learned that in fact Season 2 contracts for fellow judges Sean Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor have not been inked yet either. However, unlike say the changing coaching panel of The Voice, all three are expected to be back next season as a replacement for Walk is sought.

As it is, the big prize for winning The Four remains a record deal with Republic Records.

Hosted by Fergie, in The Four, four recording artists fight to defend their coveted seats as they are challenged by new singers determined to replace them. The singer who is the last standing at the end of the competition will see the panel of industry experts become key players on their team. The elite group will then guide the winner’s career to help make him or her a breakout star.

The series, which premiered January 4, is Fox’s highest-rated new unscripted series in nearly four years among adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The Four: Battle for Stardom was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Moshiko Cohen and Elwin Viztelly de Groot are executive producers. Combs serves as a producer on the series.

“The Four is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Series & Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Kahled, Meghan Trainor and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two.”