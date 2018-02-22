Things are moving fast for The Flash actress Candice Patton — literally. The CW has released the first look at Patton’s Iris West in her new snazzy speedy superhero outfit. Check it out below.

Iris is set to unveil her stylish purple-and-white masked-hero getup in the upcoming episode appropriately titled “Run, Iris, Run.” Directed by Harry Jierjian and written by Eric Wallace, it follows Team Flash as they confront a new bus meta, Matthew aka Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam). He has the ability to swap people’s DNA, so during a battle with Team Flash, he transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris (Candice Patton). Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe. And because of that, we see Iris in her new superhero threads.

New episodes of The Flash return Tuesday, February 27. “Run, Iris, Run” will air on March 13 at 8 PM ET.