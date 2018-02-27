Breckin Meyer, who is recurring on ABC’s Designated Survivor, is expanding his relationship with the network via a co-starring role in drama pilot The Fix. It also has cast Merrin Dungey in her return to ABC, where she had roles on Once Upon a Time, Conviction and Alias.

The Fix, described as part legal thriller, part confessional and part revenge fantasy, is written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sara Fain. After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to L.A. to confront him one more time.

Meyer will play Charlie Wiest, a spineless opportunist who doesn’t have enough power within the office to control its inner workings, despite his grave efforts. Dungey will play CJ, a DA investigator who was one of Maya’s closest friends and confidantes during the high-profile trial.

Craft, Fain and Clark executive produce with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Meyer is recurring as Keifer Suterlands estranged brother Trey on Designated Survivor. He also recently wrapped production on the feature film Changeland, directed by Seth Green. Meyer created the TBS multi-camera comedy series Men at Work, which he also executive produced, and also played the co-lead opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar on TNT’s Franklin & Bash. Meyer continues work as a voice actor and writer alongside Green on the Adult Swim animated comedy Robot Chicken. He is repped by Paradigm, Principato-Young Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

Dungey recently co-starred as CEO Claire Thorpe on the freshman Fox medical drama series The Resident and played Detective Adrienne Quinlan on HBO’s Big Little Lies. Dungey is repped by Gersh, Industry Entertainment and attorney Marcy Morris.