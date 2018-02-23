Syfy has slotted April 11 for the Season 3 premiere of its hit space drama The Expanse. We’re also getting a first-look at Season 3 in a new teaser trailer.

The 13-episode third season picks up with Earth, Mars and The Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control. Now, more than ever, the mission to unlock the secret of the protomolecule reaches an all-time high and every decision made could jeopardize the survival of the solar system.

The Expanse, from Alcon Television Group, unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy. Based on the bestselling book series by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), the series stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams. Elizabeth Mitchell and David Strathairn also join the Season 3 cast in recurring roles.

Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby serve as executive producers and showrunners, alongside Naren Shankar.

Season 3 of The Expanse premieres Wednesday, April 11 at 9/8c on Syfy. Check out the trailer above.