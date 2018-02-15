Raza Jaffrey is set for a lead role in NBC drama pilot The Enemy Within, from Gotham executive producer Ken Woodruff, NBC executive-turned-producer Vernon Sanders and Universal TV.

Written and executive produced by Woodruff, The Enemy Within is a character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It focuses on former CIA agent Erica Wolfe, the most notorious traitor in modern history and most hated woman in America, who is brought out of a federal supermax prison by the FBI to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today.

Jaffrey will play Ali Ziai, an FBI agent specializing in interrogation techniques,

though he focuses more on empathy than intimidation.

Jaffrey has a major recurring role in Netflix’s upcoming Lost In Space remake and will be seen in Paramount’s female espionage thriller The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively and Jude Law, slated for a 2019 release. He previously played Aasar Khan on Season 4 of Homeland, and was a series regular on CBS’ Code Black. Jaffrey is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and ICM Partners.