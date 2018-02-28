Dexter and Limitless alumna Jennifer Carpenter and former Rosewood star Morris Chestnut are set as the female and male leads in NBC drama pilot The Enemy Within, from Gotham executive producer Ken Woodruff, NBC executive-turned-producer Vernon Sanders and Universal TV.

Having both been leads of series before and having both been pursued for pilots this season, I hear The Enemy Within landed the duo in premium, high-end deals.

Written and executive produced by Woodruff and directed by Mark Pellington, The Enemy Within is a character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It focuses on former CIA agent Erica Wolfe (Carpenter), the most notorious traitor in modern history and most hated woman in America, who is brought out of a federal supermax prison by the FBI to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today.

Carpenter’s Wolfe is a highly intelligent codebreaker who learned her craft from her father and disclosed highly sensitive information to a former Russian intelligence agent. Chestnut will play Will Keaton, an FBI counter-intelligence agent who had brought down the traitor Erica Wolfe and whose fiancee had been murdered as a result of Wolfe’s activities.

.Carpenter is known for her roles as Debra Morgan on Showtime’s Dexter and Rebecca Harris on CBS’ Limitless. She was most recently be seen in S. Craig Zahler’s Brawl In Cell Block 99. She is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman

Chestnut starred in the title role of Fox’s Rosewood and most recently did a season-long stint on the upcoming second season of Amazon’s Goliath. He also is known for his series regular role as Dr. Prentiss in the last two seasons of Showtime’s Nurse Jackie. He is repped by WME and Link Entertainment.