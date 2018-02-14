HBO’s The Deuce is heading into production in the next couple of weeks on Season 2 with James Franco on board, amid sexual harassment allegations surrounding the star and executive producer.

Sources say plans remain unchanged and production is proceeding as scheduled on the porn industry drama, with scripts currently being written featuring Franco’s twin characters Vincent Martino and Frankie Martino. This all comes as a Care2 petition demanding HBO drop Franco from the series picks up steam, with more than 6,000 signatures since it was started last month.

The Deuce co-creator/executive producer David Simon earlier reiterated an HBO statement that there had been no complaints about Franco on The Deuce production and called Franco’s behavior on the show “entirely professional.”

Franco’s status on the show had been questioned after five women made allegations of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior against The Disaster Artist star, who won a Golden Globe for his performance, in an article by the Los Angeles Times. Four of the women were students that Franco coached, while one said he was her “mentor”.

Franco has denied the allegations.