Charlie Ebersol and Mike Lanigan’s The Company has promoted veteran production executive Tony Testa to President.

In his previous role as SVP production and business affairs, Testa has been overseeing all aspects of The Company’s production, development and network agreements for the past seven years. In his new role, Testa will be managing day-to-day operations across the organization, which creates, packages and distributes programming in the unscripted television and documentary formats.

Additionally, Testa will continue his work to expand The Company’s new media division with a focus on creating commercials, branded and social content, as well as political ad campaigns.

“Tony has been a key member of the team for many years, playing an important role in driving our company forward,” said Ebersol, co-founder and chairman of The Company. “His keen understanding of the business and dynamic experience in production makes him, no question, the best man for the job.”

Prior to joining The Company, Testa was an independent executive in charge of production, working closely with a variety of executive producers to establish their production companies while managing budgets, production and business affairs.

Testa will continue to collaborate with chairman Ebersol, who founded The Company alongside Lanigan. The Company’s recent production slate includes Strike Team for ESPN Films, A&E’s current unscripted series Rooster & Butch and an ad campaign for Method Soap.

“Working alongside Charlie for almost a decade, I’ve admired his dedication to creating meaningful and engaging content with a business-minded approach,” Testa said. “This new opportunity allows me to continue the legacy Charlie and Mike built but work to expand and diversify the company’s business interests and continue to be an energizing workplace for our incredible team of executives and freelance producers.”