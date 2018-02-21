Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) is set as a series regular in CBS’ drama pilot The Code. Written by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny based on a story by him and Craig Turk and directed by Marc Webb, in The Code, the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine. Soo will play 2nd Lieutenant Harper. A hyper-organized 2nd lieutenant capable of sub-dividing any problem into color-coded action points, Harper is a highly capable lawyer who wishes she could skip the small stuff and take on bigger cases. Soo received a Tony nomination for the role of Elizabeth Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton and she also recurred on Smash. Soo is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Dexter alum David Zayas has been tapped for a series regular role in ABC’s Staties drama pilot, from Matt Partney & Corey Evett, Maniac Productions and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Partney and Evett, Staties centers on Eliza Cortez, a hard-charging NYPD detective who’s banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King (Karl), whose investigative techniques don’t exactly follow protocol. Zayas will play Sgt. Machado, the head of Eliza’s new Oregon State Police unit. Zayas is best known for his role as Angel Batista on Showtime’s Dexter and he recently wrapped two seasons of Hulu’s Shut Eye. Zayas is repped by ATA Management, Innovative Artists and Schreck, Dapello, Rose, Adams.