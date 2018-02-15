Music Box Films has acquired U.S. rights to The Captain, the World War II drama written and directed by Robert Schwentke that had its world premiere last fall at the Toronto Film Festival. A second-half 2018 theatrical release is planned.

Max Hubacher, Milan Peschel and Frederick Lau star in the pic, about a young German soldier (Hubacher), fighting for survival, who finds a Nazi captain’s uniform in the waning moments of the war. Impersonating an officer, the man quickly takes on the monstrous identity of the perpetrators he is trying to escape from.