From the filmmakers behind Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows and executive produced by their director Taika Waititi of Thor: Ragnarok fame comes The Breaker Upperers, their latest irreverent comedy that has landed a world premiere slot at next month’s SXSW. Before that, the New Zealand-made film heads to Berlin where it will be shopped at the European Film Market.

The pic written, directed and starring Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek, centers on two women who discovered they were being two-timed by the same man. Bitter and cynical, they became fast friends and formed The Breaker Upperers, a small-time business breaking up couples for cash. Now they’re in their late-30s and business is booming, and they keep their cynicism alive by not getting emotionally involved with anybody else. But when they run into an old victim, Mel (Sami) develops a conscience and their friendship is put to the test.

New Zealanders James Rolleston (Boy) and Rima Te Wiata, Cohen Holloway and Oscar Kightley (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) co-star along with Australian comedian Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven). Carthew Neal (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Tickled), Ainsley Gardiner (Boy, Eagle v Shark) and Georgina Conder (Free in Deed, Consent) are producers.

The pic, made in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, Wallace Productions and Department of Post, will be co-distributed in New Zealand by Madman NZ and Piki Films and in Australia by Madman Entertainment, hitting theaters there May 3. Piki Films is handling sales for the rest of the world at EFM.

Check out the first-look trailer above.