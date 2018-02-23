Hulu and Channel 4 comedy The Bisexual, which was created by Sundance Grand Jury-winning filmmaker Desiree Akhavan, has found its cast, lead by The Theory of Everything star Maxine Peake and Phantom Thread’s Brian Gleeson. The duo will star alongside Akhavan in the six-part series along with Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn), John Dagliesh (Justice League), Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Niamh Algar (The Virtues) and newcomers Saskia Chana and Michelle Guillot. The series, which is produced by Sister Pictures’ Hootenanny, takes a look at the difference of dating men and women from the perspective of a person who finds herself doing both and was created by the Girls alum, who writes with Cecilia Frugiuele. It is exec produced by Naomi de Pear and produced by Katie Carpenter and is distributed by All3Media International. Peake says, “I’m thrilled? Or am I excited? Maybe I’m both but at the least very happy to be part of The Bisexual. Desiree is a really fresh, original and exciting voice and dead cool to boot. It’s fun, heart-breaking and thought-provoking and I get to ride a scooter, what’s not to like?”

Portugal hopes to build on forthcoming Terry Gilliam film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote with a new program that offers up to €4M (US$3.5M) per film and TV project. The country is offering the incentives for producers to film across Portugal with the scheme managed by the Portuguese Film and Audiovisual Institute from a fund run by Portugal Tourism. It is offering rebates of up to 25% for all projects with up to 30% offered for shows or movies that would have a high impact on cinematography, film in low-density areas or feature actors and crew with disabilities. Gilliam’s Adam Driver-fronted feature filmed in Central Portugal earlier this year. Portugal’s Secretary of State for Tourism Ana Mendes Godinho has been meeting with major studios in Hollywood this month. “This is a very exciting time for Portugal,” she said. “We’re seeing tremendous interest in Portugal as a tourist destination and feel sure that the U.S. film and TV industry will also fall in love with our sunny days, beautiful landscapes, architecture and culture.”

The Real Full Monty, one of ITV’s biggest entertainment series of 2017, is getting a female spin-off. The British broadcaster has ordered The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night as two 90-minute specials to air later this spring. The show will feature Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter, reality TV star Megan McKenna and former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton as they pull together a performance in front a live audience. The group visit the legendary Moulin Rouge in Paris to get inspiration, while Julien MacDonald will design the costumes. The show, which is produced by Spun Gold, was commissioned by ITV’s Kate Teckman and Sue Murphy and is exec produced by Kevin Mundye and directed by Will Yapp. Named as one of the ten international formats to watch out for this year by Deadline, the show is being represented by ICM, which is now attempting to figure out how to remake the show for U.S. broadcasters. Daniela Neumann, MD of Spun Gold said: “The Real Full Monty is a big show with warmth, humour, joy and real emotion. But at its heart is an important message about the need for all of us to check ourselves regularly and not be afraid to talk about any concerns we might have regarding cancer. The first Real Full Monty was a huge hit for ITV, and more importantly used entertainment to raise awareness about cancer and provoke thousands of people to seek more information and get themselves examined by a doctor.”