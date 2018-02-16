Michael Showalter, coming off directing the hit indie comedy The Big Sick, has been tapped to direct and executive produce the CW pilot In the Dark, from CBS TV Studios and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films.

Written by Corinne Kingsbury, the project centers on a flawed and irreverent young woman who just happens to be blind and is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. When the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind- the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.

Kingsbury executive produces with Red Hour Films’ Stiller, Jackie Cohn and Nicky Weinstock.

Showalter is the co-creator/director/executive producer/recurring guest star of the praised TBS comedy series Search Party. He also co-created, exec produced and co-starred in Wet Hot American Summer. He is repped by UTA, Principato-Young and Stone Genow.