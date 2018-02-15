The Alienist is heading to France after Canal+ acquired the drama from Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution. The pay-TV broadcaster will air the TNT period drama on its crime channel Polar+ in April.

This is the latest high-profile international deal for the drama, which launched at the end of January in the U.S., following a deal by SVOD service Netflix for rights in the UK. All ten episodes will air on the digital service from April 19.

The limited series, starring Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans, is based on Caleb Carr’s 1994 psychological thriller set in 1896 New York City, opening with a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes. The show, which was shot in Budapest, Hungary, is a co-production between Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. It was exec produced and directed by Black Mirror’s Jakob Verbruggen, with Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), Hossein Amini (Drive), E. Max Frye (Foxcatcher), Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, along with Chris Symes and Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) also exec producing.

The Alienist launched in the U.S. on January 22 with an average of 3.1M total viewers in Live+3 viewing, including nearly 1 million viewers 18-49. The first episode also counts among its accomplishments a record digital opening for TNT. It generated more than 4M total minutes watched on TNT’s apps and sites, sparking more than 10M social engagements.