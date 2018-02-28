Warner Bros. TV and Warner Bros. Animation have unveiled their WonderCon 2018 lineup which will happen during the weekend of March 23-25 in Anaheim, CA.

Take a gander at what their schedule is below.

Friday, March 23

2:30–3:30 p.m, Room North 200B, Unikitty! Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Based on the character seen in The Lego Movie, Unikitty follows a kitty/unicorn hybrid who wants the kingdom full of glowing, brassy happiness, and will get ticked if it’s anything otherwise or if anyone makes her little brother and best friend, Puppycorn, sad. She lives in a castle with Dr. Fox, the resident scientist, Unikitty’s trusty bodyguard, Hawkodile, and Richard, a 1×3 grey Lego Brick. Airs Fridays at 6:30/5:30c on Cartoon Network. Room: North 200B

3:30–4:30 p.m, Room North 200B. Teen Titans Go! Special Video Presentation and Q&A — DC animated series will have producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath and voice actor Greg Cipes on hand for the Cartoon Network series. There’s also a feature film this Teen Titans Go! To The Movies opening on July 27.

WBTV

6:00–7:00 p.m, Room North 200A The 100 Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Season 5 premiere airs Tuesday, April 24 at 9/8c on The CW and this will be a sneak peek. More than six years have passed since Praimfaya has ravaged the planet and killed most of the human race. As Clarke waits to hear from the group on the Ark, or in the bunker, a prison ship drops from the sky. Are they friend or foe? And what do they want? Q&A with series stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles and producer Jason Rothenberg.

Saturday, March 24

10:00–11:00 a.m, Room North 200A Constantine World Premiere Screening — This will be the world premiere screening of the first episodes of the animated Constantine series for CW Seed. The series follows John Constantine (Matt Ryan), a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Notable DC EPs on this including Dark Night Trilogy‘s David S. Goyer, DC TV series maestro Greg Berlanti and Riverdale‘s Sarah Schechter. Ryan will be on hand with series writer J.M. DeMatteis and Blue Ribbon Content & Warner Bros. Animation’s Peter Girardi for a Q&A session after the screening. Season 1 streams on March 24 on CWseed.com.

Syfy

2:00–3:00 p.m, Room North 200A Krypton Special Video Presentation and Q&A — The never-before-told story of Superman’s ancestors, set two generations before the destruction of his home planet, follows Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as he’s faced with a life or death conflict – to save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson. Showrunner/EP Cameron Welsh , DC Entertainment executive Dan Evans, and stars Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell and Shaun Sipos will be there for their for the fans. Series premieres March 21 on Syfy

Sunday, March 25

10:30–11:15 a.m., Areana Lucifer Exclusive Screening of Brand New Episode

12:45–1:45 p.m. Black Lightning All-New Episode and Q&A, Arena — Jefferson Pierce comes out of retirement as a superhero to fight menacing local gang, The One Hundred, to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community. The episode “Sins of the Father” will screen followed by Q&A with series producers and writers. Airs Tuesday 9/8c PM on The CW.