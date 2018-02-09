ABC has slotted Thursday, March 1 for the anticipated TGIT Crossover. The three-hour event kicks off at 8 PM during Grey’s Anatomy when we’re introduced to Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera from Grey’s spinoff Station 19. That will be followed by the special crossover episodes of Scandal at 9 PM and How To Get Away With Murder at 10 PM.

In the Grey‘s episode titled “You Really Got a Hold on Me”, Seattle firefighters Ben Warren (Jason George) and Andy Herrera (Ortiz) head to Grey Sloan after rescuing two boys that are injured in a house fire. With one of the boys lives literally in Andy’s (Ortiz) hands, her skills are put to the test. Meanwhile, the doctors are hard at work on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest and Amelia brings Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) in to consult on her and Alex’s patient.

Station 19, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee, follows a group of heroic firefighters in Washington’s largest city. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Ortiz and Jason George star along with Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

“You Really Got a Hold on Me” was written by Stacy McKee and directed by Nzingha Stewart.

You can watch a trailer of the Grey‘s episode above.