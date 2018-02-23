The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced its new Code of Conduct. Read the letter below and the revised code here.
The Television Academy’s governance previously voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life.
Here is the message from chairman/CEO Hayma Washington announcing the revised Code of Conduct:
Dear Academy Member:
As we recently announced, the Television Academy has taken the last year to review and revise several of its governing documents. One key document that has taken on added resonance with recent events is the Television Academy’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. The watershed events of the past months gave new urgency for us to revisit and revise these ethical guidelines, leaving no doubt as to the conduct and the behaviors the Television Academy expects from its leadership, members and staff. Below, we are providing a link to the revised Code of Conduct that was recently approved by your Board of Governors. Please give it a thorough read.
The Television Academy is also proud to be participating as a member of a new industry organization, the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. Like the Motion Picture Academy, SAG/AFTRA and other members of the Commission, we are committed to achieving and supporting safer, more equitable and accountable workplaces.
Our revised Academy guidelines make clear that we expect nothing less from Academy leadership, members and staff than respectful conduct and behaviors that foster and maintain environments free of disruption, abuse, discrimination and harassment of others – during and outside of Academy events. This Code of Conduct is an acknowledgement that all of us share the responsibility for upholding a positive, professional, inclusive and supportive environment for our Academy business and member activities.
Thank you for your continued support.
Best Regards,
Hayma Washington