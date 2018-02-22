Tegna’s board of directors elected Dell executive Howard D. Elias as non-executive chairman, succeeding the retiring Marjorie Magner, who served as board chair since 2011.

Elias will assume the chairman role immediately following the company’s annual shareholders meeting on April 26. He brings a strong background to the media company as president of Dell Services, Digital and IT, where he oversees technology and deployment services, consulting, global support and education services.

The company also said Stuart J. Epstein, most recently co-managing partner at Evolution Media and former executive vice president and chief financial officer of NBCUniversal, has been elected to the board of directors.

Tegna is a broadcast and digital media company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. It was created in 2015 when the Gannett Co. split into two publicly traded entities. Tegna comprises Gannett’s former broadcast holdings: 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets.