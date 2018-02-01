Wilshire Studios, the unscripted production arm of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and MY Entertainment are developing MVTeen, a teen sports competition show from the creators of Pros Vs Joes reality series.

Hosted by former NFL and NBA stars Jerry Rice and John Salley, MVTeen is described as the ultimate sports competition series for teens featuring some of the most gifted athletes in the country.

In the potential series, all-star professional athletes will join hosts Rice and Salley to coach two teams of four student athletes (two female and two male) who will face off each week and go head-to-head in an all-around classic sports competition. They’ll compete in basketball, soccer, football, softball, the classic rope climb, 50-yard dash, among other things. The show will test every aspect of a true teenage champion, while sharing their personal stories of triumph. At the end of each episode, the top teen female and male athlete will advance to the finals for a chance to compete for the overall title of “Top Athlete of the Year” and a cash prize towards college.

Pros vs Joes reality game show aired on Spike from 2006-1010 and featured amateur male contestants (the Joes) against professional athletes (the Pros).

MVTeen is a co-production with Wilshire Studios and MY Entertainment. Joe Townley and Michael Yudin serve as executive producers for MY Entertainment. Rice and Salley are co-executive producers.