TBS has given a pilot green light to Twenties, a single-camera comedy from The Chi creator and Master of None Emmy winner Lena Waithe.

Created and written by Waithe nine years ago, when she was in her early 20s, Twenties follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking shit and chasing their dreams. It’s a show about friendship, finding love, and messing everything up along the way.

TBS

Waithe executive produces via her Hillman Grad Productions, along with her manager Andrew Coles for the Mission Entertainment.

“I wrote Twenties back in 2009,” said Waithe, “I always wanted to tell a story where a queer black woman was the protagonist, and I’m so grateful to TBS for giving me a platform to tell this story. Queer black characters have been the sidekick for long enough; it’s time for us to finally take the lead.”

Related2018 TBS Pilots

Waithe is the creator and executive producer of Showtime’s breakout new drama series The Chi, which was recently renewed for a second season. Last year, Waithe became the first black woman to win an outstanding writing for a comedy series Emmy for Netflix’s Master of None, on which she also has a recurring role. She shared the award for Netflix’s Master of None with that series’ co-creator/star Aziz Ansari.

Next for TBS are the premieres of two new comedy series: The Last O.G. (April 3), starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, and Miracle Workers (TBA), starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.