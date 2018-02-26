Tatiana Maslany, who won a Best Actress Emmy during her five-year run on BBC America’s Orphan Black, has been set to star in Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe. Both Maslany and the play will make their New York premiere this summer at Second Stage Theater.

Maslany will be one of five actors to play the different stages in the life of the title character, a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure, demonstrating how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

Previews begin June 19 at the Tony Kiser Theater and opening night is July 12. Lila Neugebauer is directing.

The Pulitzer-winning Letts returns to Second Stage, where his Man From Nebraska had its New York premiere last winter.

Maslany, who most recently appeared in the Boston Marathon bombing pic Stronger, is repped by ICM Partners and the Characters Talent Agency.