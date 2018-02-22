Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Terry Gannon will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Coverage begins in primetime, Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The use of the figure skating commentating trio as ceremony hosts was announced by Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming.

“The Closing Ceremony is the after-party at the Olympics,” said Bell. “It’s the moment when the athletes and the host city can all finally relax and have some fun. And I can’t think of anyone better to guide us through the pageantry of dancing, fireworks, and K-pop than Terry, Tara, and Johnny.”

Lipinski, Weir and Gannon will be on-site at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium to call the pageantry and spectacle of the Closing Ceremony, which features the Parade of Nations, interviews, profiles, musical performances, and more.

“I’m so excited to embark on this new and exciting adventure and bring the Closing Ceremony to the U.S.,” said Lipinski.

“This is a glorious and unexpected experience that I can’t wait to get fancy for!,” said Weir.

“I’m honored and excited to be hosting the Closing Ceremony with my reserved, understated broadcast partners Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir,” said Gannon.

For the fourth consecutive Olympics, NBCUniversal will live stream the Closing Ceremony via authentication, with coverage from PyeongChang, South Korea, beginning Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Coverage will feature world feed graphics and the event’s natural sound (without commentators), similar to the live stream of the Opening Ceremony.

NBC Olympics will also stream NBC’s fully-produced presentation of the Closing Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Lipinski, Weir, and Gannon.