Innovative Artists veteran Ken Lee is leaving the talent agency to become a manager. He will be joining Brillstein Entertainment Partners in March, working out of the company’s New York office in Tribeca.

“Ken has a great eye for developing talent and has cultivated a fantastic network in the New York creative community,” said Stacy O’Neil, Head of Brillstein’s New York office. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with him.”

Lee’s clients — who will be staying with him in his new role as a manager and will join him at Brillstein — include Golden Globe-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Sundance 2018 breakout Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Jessie Pinnick (Princess Cyd), Michael Torpey (Orange is the New Black and Paid Off with Michael Torpey), Tom Lipinski (Suits, The Knick), and Trieste Dunn (Blindspot, Banshee).

“Ken Lee is a beloved colleague of ours,” said Innovative Artists president Scott Harris. “When we began these conversations months ago about his interest in exploring a management career, I was excited by the thought that we would have the opportunity to continue to collaborate with him on future business. I, and my colleagues, look forward to doing so in his new role at Brillstein.”

Lee has been a talent agent at Innovative for more than a decade.

“I’m honored to have been with Innovative Artists since college,” Lee said. “I want to thank Scott Harris, the entire Executive Committee and all my colleagues for their support as I move into management. I’m extremely excited to be joining Brillstein.”