EXCLUSIVE: Clive Standen, who currently stars in NBC’s Taken series adaptation, has been tapped to co-star along with Luke Cage‘s Theo Rossi in Verdi Productions’ crime thriller, Vault. Tom DeNucci is on board to direct the pic, which is inspired by true events.

It follows a group of small-time criminals, who in 1975 attempted to pull off the biggest heist in American history, stealing more than $30 million from the mafia in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island.

DeNucci and B. Dolan co-wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Nick Koskoff, and Matthew Weiss are producing.

In addition to Taken, Standen co-stars as Rollo in the History channel series, Viking, which is in its fifth season, and stars opposite Natalie Dormer, Matt Smith, and Stanley Stucci in Screen Gem’s Patient Zero.

He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Management 360.