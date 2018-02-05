Kirby Bliss-Blanton (Project X), Marcus Henderson (Get Out), Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island) and Gabriel Hogan (Condor) are set as series regulars opposite Super Troopers’ Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme in TruTV’s comedy pilot Tacoma FD. Production begins this month in Los Angeles.

Co-created by and starring Heffernan and Lemme, Tacoma FD is in the style of humor of Super Troopers but applied to a new world and new characters. It is set in a firehouse in the wettest city in America. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, they are basically firefighters who are always ready to fight fires — but in this wet city, they also have to fight their own boredom.

Bliss-Blanton will play Lucy O’Malley, a rookie firefighter and the first female ever assigned to her father’s station. In addition to battling fires, she’s also constantly battling gender roles and is intent on proving she belongs in this world.

Henderson will portray Granville “Granny” Smith, an accomplished paramedic and firefighter in the station house. He served as a medic in Afghanistan and has seen it all.

Cordero will play Andy Parrish, a good firefighter who’s dealing with some personal issues – namely the fact that he is going prematurely bald.

Hogan is Ike Crystal, a hulking and handsome firefighter – but not exactly the smartest guy in the room. He also moonlights as an exotic dancer.

Heffernan and Lemme executive produce alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

Bliss-Blanton played lead roles in Warner Bros’ Project X and in Eli Roth and Jason Blum’s The Green Inferno, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. She recently wrapped shooting the female lead in Wish Man, a true story about the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the couple who started it all. She’s repped by Generate and Abrams Artists Agency.

Henderson most recently was seen as Walter in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated Get Out and on television in FX’s Snowfall. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Kong: Skull Island actor Cordero recently recurred on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Principato Young Entertainment.

Hogan recurs on Audience Networks’ Condor and CBC’s Heartland. He’s repped by the Characters Talent Agency and Haven Entertainment.