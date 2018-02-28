EXCLUSIVE: Tip “T.I.” Harris (Ant-Man) is attached to star in Glow Up, a music drama which he will also produce along with Robbie Brenner, producer of the Sundance award-winning film Burden, PepsiCo’s Creators League, Kevin McKeon, and T.I.’s producing partner, Brian Sher. Music video director Justin Francis has signed on to direct the pic from a script by Chuck Hayward (Netflix’s Dear White People, Step Sisters).

It follows the lives and struggles of an all-girl high school performance group at an underfunded Los Angeles United School District school, who use their talents to try and save their financially-strapped music program by competing in a national singing competition with a huge cash prize. But when the group’s leader can no longer participate, they struggle to see how their charismatic, yet unconventional, new lead singer can shepherd them to the height of their dreams.

Jeff Kwatinetz will serve as executive producer, while Kristin Patrick, Ellen Healy, and Robert Kandle are overseeing production for Creators League.

In addition to producing and starring, T.I., a Grammy-nominated recording artist, will curate the music for the film’s soundtrack via his Grand Hustle Films shingle.

T.I., who will reprise his role in Disney/Marvel’s soon-to-be-released Ant-Man and the Wasp, is repped by CAA and Category 5 Entertainment.

Francis is repped d by Paradigm. Hayward is repped by APA and Heroes and Villains.