EXCLUSIVE: The Swen Group, the company behind the upcoming live-action Anastasia re-telling, and which recently sold its first production, O Matador (The Killer) to Netflix, has unwrapped its newly minted productino banner, Swen Studios. In this new venture, Swen seeks to increase its film and television slate in the English, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish language markets.

Currently, the studio is in post on Purge of Kingdom, a Game of Thrones parody co-produced with Conglomerate Media. In addition, it is in development of a television series based on the works of Brazilian best-selling author Augusto Cury.

Anastasia, which is also co-produced with Conglomerate, stars Emily Carey, Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), and Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow). Directed by Blake Harris, the pic follows the journey of Anastasia Romanov who escapes through a portal when her family is being threatened by Lenin and finds herself in the year 1988 befriended by a young American girl. The pic is set for theatrical release in 2018.

“Our foray into production with the launch of Swen Studios is a natural progression of the continued expansion of the Swen brand,” said Eli Lipnik, the Swen Group’s president and executive in charge of productions. “Our partnership with Conglomerate on several productions and our internally developed/produced highly commercial productions will feed our own independent distribution arm but will also open doors into many new worldwide markets.”

Swen Group, an expansion of the feature distributor Swen, launched its U.S. theatrical distribution arm last year with the release of Una starring Rooney Mara, Ben Mendelsohn, and Riz Ahmed, as well as the Natalie Portman-starring drama, Planetarium.