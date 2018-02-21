NBC has renewed hit comedy Superstore for a 22-episode fourth season.

Created and written by Justin Spitzer, Superstore centers around Amy (America Ferrera), the store’s most stalwart employee as well as the glue holding the place together. Jonah (Ben Feldman), who is often the target of his colleagues ribbing, is joined on the floor with his fellow associates, including sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn), the ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos) and sweet teenager and new mom Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom). Overseeing the store is Glenn (Mark McKinney), the affable, clueless store manager, and Dina (Lauren Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist.

“Superstore is one of our signature NBC comedies, and we’re so pleased to be bringing it back for the 2018-19 season,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment.

The early renewal comes in the middle of Superstore’s 22-episode third season.

“This clever comedy, featuring America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, and an incredibly talented ensemble cast, is a source of pride for the comedy team at NBC and I’m personally gratified that it has connected with audiences and critics alike,” added Tracey Pakosta, Co-President, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Season to date, Superstore is up 6% versus one year ago in adults 18-49 (1.7 rating) and +3% in total viewers (5.195 million), according to “most current” ratings averages from Nielsen. Superstore is also a strong performer on alternative platforms, growing to a 2.9 in 18-49 when 35 days of non-linear viewership is included in the rating.

Spitzer also serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green. Superstore is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.