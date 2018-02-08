Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Teri Hatcher is among the celebrities to have signed up for a charity version of The Great British Bake Off.

Hatcher, who also starred in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, is joined by the likes of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Not The Nine O’Clock News star Griff Rhys Jones in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off for Channel 4.

Channel 4

The show, which airs later this year, forms part of a range of programming by the British broadcaster to raise funds and awareness of the cancer charity. It will air five episodes of the Love Productions format, which will see the celebrities battle it out over three rounds in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be judging the delicious delights and devastating disasters, and Bake Off hosts Noel and Sandi will also be back to provide tea and sympathy for the celebrity bakers.

Other stars appearing in the show include musical comedian Tim Minchin, presenter Stacey Solomon, Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Ruth Davidson, comedian, writer and actress Roisin Conaty, Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson, Diversity’s Perri Kiely, TV presenter Nick Hewer, broadcaster Melanie Sykes, comedian Lee Mack, Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, comedian Joe Lycett, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, comedian Harry Hill, pop star Ella Eyre, journalist and presenter Bill Turnbull, comedian Alan Carr and comedian and actor Aisling Bea.