No one will ever call Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles the Greatest of All-Time. That title belongs to New England’s Tom Brady.

But Foles, or St. Nick as fans can now call him, out-dueled The G.O.A.T. at Super Bowl LII, bringing the Eagles their first Super Bowl championship in history, 41-33, and winning the MVP for the game. It was the biggest offensive shootout in Super Bowl history, with the teams combining for more than 1,000 yards in total offense, and capped a Cinderella story for Foles, who was signed this year as a backup and was little used until starter Carson Wentz injured a knee in December.

“This game has been relentless, just relentless.” said commentator Cris Collinsworth as he watched the tense fourth quarter unfold. He wasn’t exaggerating, as the two teams stood toe-to-toe for the entire game, trading points from the first quarter through the final incomplete Hail Mary pass by a desperate New England.

Collinsworth added, “For the Philadelphia Eagles, the long draught is over. Finally. For Eagles fans, the dream has finally come true.”

Play-by-play man Al Michaels and Collinsworth did a great job of maintaining the tension throughout, and they had plenty of material to work with, as points piled up and both teams made plays. The game wasn’t really decided until the final play, a half-field heave by Brady, who was hoping for a miracle.

Of course, the game wouldn’t be complete without a catch controversy. The final Eagles touchdown, an 11-yard catch and run by Zach Ertz, spawned a debate worthy of football philosophers everywhere. “You knew the catch/no catch thing was going to rear its ugly head before this night was done,” said Michaels.

Among the heroes for the Eagles was defensive tackle Brandon Graham, who stripped the ball from Brady, creating the first sack of the game and pretty much extinguishing any realistic hopes for a New England comeback. “With everything on the line, they finally get to Brady,” said Collinsworth.

Yes, they did. Although you can bet the 40-year-old Brady will redouble his efforts to make it back to the Big Game.