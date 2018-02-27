SundanceTV has given the green light to No One Saw A Thing (working title) a true crime docuseries from Blumhouse Television, with Israeli filmmaker Avi Belkin (Winding) attached to direct and executive produce.

The six-episode series examines an unsolved and mysterious death in the American Heartland and the corrosive effects of vigilantism in small town America. The case garnered international attention in the early 1980s after a resident was shot dead in front of almost 60 townspeople. These witnesses deny having seen anything, to this very day. Alexandra Shiva (This is Home) also will executive produce.

Production is underway and for premiere on SundanceTV and Sundance Now, AMC’s premium streaming service, in 2019.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent greenlight of SundanceTV’s new true crime docuseries The Road to Jonestown (w/t) from executive producers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way and Stephen David Entertainment; Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo from Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Peacock Productions; and The Preppie Murder (w/t) with Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment and the original prosecutor in the case, Linda Fairstein.

“Produced under the auspices of Blumhouse Television, with prestigious creative talent on board and a compelling mystery at its core, ‘No One Saw A Thing’ is the perfect project for SundanceTV’s and Sundance Now’s discerning audience,” said Jan Diedrichsen, general manager, SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “We have a robust fan base who revel in evocative storytelling, and this exploration will certainly satisfy their appetite for a thought-provoking – and unsolved – true crime story. What’s more, this project underscores SundanceTV’s commitment to working with top tier talent to explore infamous crimes and the impact of these stories on popular culture.”

“Stranger than fiction, ‘No One Saw A Thing’ is one of those unbelievable stories that requires the passion of a storyteller like Avi Belkin who will stop at nothing to get to the truth. We brought Alexandra Shiva on board to help shepherd the project because of our successful history together,” said Jeremy Gold co-president Blumhouse Television.

In addition to Belkin and Shiva, No One Saw A Thing is executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, and Marci Wiseman and co-executive produced by Mary Lisio.

“With its avid audience of fans who enjoy creative and smart entertainment, SundanceTV is the perfect platform. Fans will also have an opportunity to share their own conspiracy theories over social media,” added Marci Wiseman co-president Blumhouse Television.