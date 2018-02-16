U.S deals are starting to emerge from Berlin with Sundance Selects picking up Grey Gardens-style doc That Summer. The distributor will launch Göran Hugo Olsson’s film this spring.

The doc, which has its international premiere at the Berlinale, centers on the film project that artist Peter Beard initiated in 1972 with Lee Radziwill, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ young sister, about her relatives, the Beales of Grey Gardens. The film looks at the influential and vibrant creative community in Montauk, on Long Island, in the 1970s and includes footage directed by Beard, Jonas Mekas and Andy Warhol, who also features, with additional cinematography by Albert Maysles and Vincent Fremont.

The deal, which was struck by Cinetic, comes after Sundance Selects released Olsson’s last film, The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975. It was produced by Joslyn Barnes for Louverture Films, Tobias Janson for Story, Nejma Beard for Thunderbolt Ranch Productions and Signe Byrge Sørensen for Final Cut for Real. Peter Beard, Andrea Barron, Susan Rockefeller, Danny Glover, and Tony Tabatznik for Bertha Foundation serve as executive producers. Dogwoof is selling international rights.