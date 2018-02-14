EXCLUSIVE: Actress, director and producer Jennifer Morrison, whose debut feature Sun Dogs has been winning awards on the festival circuit, has just signed with CAA and Anonymous Content. The film was acquired by Netflix in December and will be released on April 6.

As an actress, Morrison recently completed Season 6 as the star of ABC’s hit drama series Once Upon a Time, where she plays Emma Swan. She also recently wrapped production on Sony Pictures’ Superfly opposite Trevor Jackson and next will be seen in the indie film Back Roads with Alex Pettyfer, Juliette Lewis and Robert Patrick.

The actress has earned critical praise for Sun Dogs, which also stars Melissa Beniost and I, Tonya Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Allison Janney. It premiered at Savannah Film Festival, where it won Best Narrative Feature, and then went on to win Best Picture and Grand Jury Prize at Mammoth Film Festival this past weekend.

Sun Dogs came after Morrison launched her own production company (Apartment 3C Productions) in 2016 following her work behind the camera directing first the short film Warning Labels — which premiered at Tribeca –– and then another short Wild Wild Horses.

Morrison’s other feature work as an actress includes Lionsgate’s Warrior, starring opposite Nick Nolte, Tom Hardy, and Joel Edgerton. She also appeared on the Fox series House, for which she earned a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series from the Women’s Image Network. Additionally, Morrison had a notable arc on CBS’ sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Morrison will continue to be repped by attorney Rick Genow at Stone Genow LLP.