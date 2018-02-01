EXCLUSIVE: The first trailer for Submission starring Stanley Tucci starts off as a what could be an inspirational story about a teacher-student relationship set at a small liberal arts college on the East Coast. It quickly takes a sharp turn and dives deep into the topic of sexual harassment and the lustful abuse of power — something that is more timely now than ever.

Directed and written by Richard Levine, Submission premiered last year at the Los Angeles Film Festival and is based on the novel Blue Angel by Francine Prose — a novel that was an updated version of the 1930 film The Blue Angel starring Marlene Dietrich.

The story follows Ted Swenson (Tucci), a once-acclaimed author who now teaches writing at a small liberal arts college. Though his marriage to Sherrie (Kyra Sedgwick) is comfortable, he finds himself drowning in discontent as he teaches unteachable students and partakes in stuffy departmental dinners where he drinks too much and is in the company of smug colleagues whom he dislikes yet fears he resembles. But when a new pupil, Angela Argo (Addison Timlin), shows promise, Ted focuses on nurturing her career, and she appears more than willing to devote the one-on-one time required. Basking in Angela’s youth, talent, and admiration, just as she benefits from Ted’s wisdom, experience, and professional connections, it’s only a matter of time before lines are crossed and it becomes unclear whether Ted is predator or prey and Angela is victim or victimizer.

Jared Ian Goldman and Wren Arthur are producers of the pic from Great Point Media, Olive Productions and Mighty Engine in association with Ospringe Media Limited. Robert Halmi Jr and Jim Reeve are exec producers.

Paladin opens Submission on March 2 in New York City and March 9 in Los Angeles and additional markets.

Check out the trailer above.