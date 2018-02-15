STXdigital and millennial media company Uproxx will co-produce a new series exploring fight culture exclusively for Snapchat.

The show, Brawler, will offer Snapchat users a deep-dive into the minds of ancient and modern warriors. Each episode will showcase a fighting style from a different locale, from a modern-day Ju Jitsu Master demonstrating the Zen fighting style in New York, to a legendary boxing coach schooling pupils in a Los Angeles ring to a Silat Master showing off his rapid-fire martial arts style in Malaysia.

Brawler premieres at 6 a.m. Eastern Friday, March 16, on Snapchat’s Discover platform, with new episodes appearing at that same time on Friday mornings. Previous episodes can be found using Snapchat’s Search feature.

The show was conceived and shot for the social media platform, which reaches 187 million daily active users around the world. Brawler marks the first collaboration of STXdigital, a division of Robert Simonds’ global media company STX Entertainment, and Uproxx Media Group, which produces and distributes content for millennial males.

“We’re excited to co-produce Brawler with Uproxx, one of the most trusted content brands for millennials,” STXdigital COO Rich Sullivan said in a statement. “They have a very talented creative team and we look forward to co-producing more original content with them.”