Stun, the entertainment industry content studio, ad agency and commercial production company, has just set up shop in a new, custom-designed, 22,000-square-foot space on two floors on Wilshire Boulevard near San Vicente. It’s the latest step in the expansion of one of Hollywood’s busiest marketing houses, which also recently acquired its first soundstage, invested in a new brand-strategy firm, and bolstered its social media content team.

Stun

The shop run by principals and co-founders Mark Feldstein and Brad Roth now has more than 100 employees. It had been located at the SAG/AFTRA building at 5757 Wilshire Blvd. The new space at 6420 Wilshire Blvd. will also house the Los Angeles offices of Blackbird, a brand strategy and business innovation firm headed by former Viacom marketing boss Ross Martin, in which Stun has made a significant investment.

Stun, founded in 2000, is behind campaigns including Conan O’Brien’s return to late-night with his TBS series Conan, the Dove + Men Care 2014 Super Bowl commercial, the web series Presidential Clippings starring Barack Obama and Mitt Romney impersonators chatting as they get haircuts sitting side-by-side (that won a Webby Award), and the Curb Your Enthusiasm promotion for the TV Guide Channel starring Larry David. Most recently, Stun ran Fandango’s campaign featuring comic spokesman “Miles Mouvay” (played by Kenan Thompson), created the 4D experience at Comic-Con last year for the TBS comedy People of Earth, and shot and produced the SAG Awards campaign for TNT and TBS starring host Kristen Bell who appears to be auditioning for the event.

Its client list includes NBC, TBS, TNT, FX, Bravo, ABC, Hulu, Warner Bros and Netflix as well as the likes of Virgin America, BMW, Mountain Dew, Mattel and more.

New live action and key art productions will be shot on Stun’s new 5000-square-foot soundstage in Culver City adjacent to Sony Pictures Studios. Stun will also produce its own, original digital online series from the new studio; its content is repped by CAA.

“Our new headquarters truly feels like an extension of the Stun brand – it’s a uniquely creative space commensurate with the level of work our talented team produces every day,” Feldstein and Roth said. ” It really is a great reward to our amazing staff, who have all worked so hard to get us here.”