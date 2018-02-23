European biggie StudioCanal is launching a new TV production unit in France, with an aim to develop and produce series for the market. It will be headed by Arielle Saracco, who will remain in her position as head odf CANAL+ Création Originale. Executive Creative VP of StudioCanal’s TV unit Dominique Jubin will be deputy general manager.

The France outlet will jon StudioCanal’s seven European production companies in the UK, Germany, Spain and Denmark.

“By combining the talents of StudioCanal and CANAL+ in a French production company, we want to increase our capacity to offer series firmly anchored in European culture with strong international appeal,” said Maxime Saada, CEO of the CANAL+ Group and chairman of StudioCanal. “This development is part the overall plan to create within Vivendi a global leader in the production and distribution of European movies and series, of which StudioCanal is the spearhead.”

Earlier this month, parent company Vivendi brought its film and TV divisions closer together with a personnel restructure that handed new titles to Saada and Didier Lupfer. Lupfer, who is CEO of Paddington 2 co-producer Studiocanal, was named Canal Plus Group SVP, Cinema. Lupfer reports to Saada.”

Said Lupfer today: “With this new production unit, we are expanding our already rich network of seven of the most creative companies in Europe, which are also home to some of the most recognized talents in this industry. French TV series are among the most appreciated by global audiences and, as a French company and a leader in our business in Europe, it was only natural to launch production operations in our country.”