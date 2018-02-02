EXCLUSIVE: Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov and former Sony TV chairman Steve Mosko, who have been huddling to join forces, have been taking meetings with virtually every studio and digital company in town. Studio 8’s deal with Sony is up in October.

We heard of two companies who have stepped up but both were told by the duo that all their meetings are not yet over with those who have shown interest. According to a source, the two executives have told potential partners that they are looking for marketing and distribution partners for features.

It’s been known that WME has been involved in putting together new financing for the team-up, working with the Raine Group. Both men are considered to have great taste in material and have strong talent relationships. The two were said to have met for the first time last fall through Raine.

Sony owns a small percentage of Studio 8 whose first films will be released later this year: the Yann Demange-directed White Boy Rick on Aug. 17 and Alpha from filmmaker Albert Hughes on Sept. 14.

The two executives are a powerful pair, each with complimentary skill sets. Robinov, launched his Sony-based company Studio 8 after an incredible 17 year-run at Warner Bros., shepherding through franchises and films such as The Matrix, Harry Potter, Gravity, Inception, The Hangover, The Dark Knight (to name a few), still has strong ties with talent, including Christopher Nolan, Spike Jonze, Ben Affleck, Zack Snyder and Baz Luhrmann.

Studio 8 just acquired a pitch from Scott Z. Burns and the Unsane team of James Greer and Steven Soderbergh for the filmmaker to produce and possibly direct.

Mosko built Sony’s TV division into a powerhouse, accounting for more than 60% of SPE’s operating income with shows like The Crown, The Blacklist, Shark Tank, Better Call Saul, The Shield, Breaking Bad and The Voice to name only a handful.