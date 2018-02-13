Scott and Stonebridge are making a return appearance. Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester, who starred in the original run of the Strike Back action series, are set to reprise their roles as as Sgt. Damien Scott and Sgt. Michael Stonebridge in Season 5, which is currently airing Friday nights on Cinemax.

The duo will make special guest appearances in the March 30 episode and again in the season finale on Friday, April 6.

The ten-episode fifth season debuted February 2 on Cinemax, and stars Warren Brown, Roxanne McKee, Daniel MacPherson and Alin Sumarwata.

Strike Back airs Friday nights at 10 PM on Cinemax.