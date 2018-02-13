Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle) has been cast as the female lead opposite Jack Reynor in CBS All Access’ drama series Strange Angel from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Mark Heyman based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel is inspired by the real-life story of Jack Parsons (Reynor) and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction.

Heathcote will play Susan Parsons, Jack’s (Reynor) devoted and fiercely intelligent wife. Susan backs Jack up in his endeavors, both financially and emotionally, partially out of faith, primarily out of love. Susan begins the show saddled with a nagging sense of shame that makes it difficult to express her own displeasure with Jack as he ignores her warnings about this new fringe religion Ernest has introduced them to. But over the course of season 1, Susan finds her voice and will come to confront the men who have long ignored or discounted her true desires. Also recently cast in a leading role on the show was Homeland alum Rupert Friend.

Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker will serve as executive producers; Clayton Krueger will be co-executive producer, and David Lowery directs and executive produces.

Heathcote recurs as Nicole Dormer in Amazon’s popular original drama series The Man In The High Castle, which is going into its third season. On the film side, she was most recently seen in Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, and in Fifty Shades sequel Fifty Shades Darker. She repped by WME, More/Medavoy Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.