Attention Jimmy Kimmel!
Porn star Stormy Daniels announced Wednesday she’s open for business and shopping her story now that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has declared he made the $130K payment to her out of his own pocket shortly before Election Day.
Daniel’s manager, Gina Rodriguez told Associated Press that Daniels takes Michael Cohen’s announcement to mean the NDA is Null And Void, and she will soon announce what media outlet will get her story first.
“Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” Rodriguez told AP.
Jimmy Kimmel famously booked Stormy for his ABC late night show immediately after Trump’s State of The Union Address, winning that night’s ratings in the key 18-49 demographic.
Kimmel’s show was largely turned over to the porn star that night. Sadly, NDA-Bound Stormy spent her two segments on the show swatting away Kimmel’s every stab at getting her to talk about her reported 2006 relationship with then reality-TV star Donald Trump, that allegedly took place shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to son Barron.
Stormy coyly maybe-denied signing the public statement released under her name three hours earlier, asserting she was “denying this affair because it never happened.”When Kimmel noted the statement signature didn’t match her signature on an earlier denial, or signatures on her publicity photos, Stormy agreed, “It doesn’t look like my signature.” Asked if she could imagine Trump watching the interview, Stormy told Kimmel, “I don’t want to imagine him.”