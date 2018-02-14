Attention Jimmy Kimmel!

Porn star Stormy Daniels announced Wednesday she’s open for business and shopping her story now that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has declared he made the $130K payment to her out of his own pocket shortly before Election Day.

Daniel’s manager, Gina Rodriguez told Associated Press that Daniels takes Michael Cohen’s announcement to mean the NDA is Null And Void, and she will soon announce what media outlet will get her story first.

“Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” Rodriguez told AP.

Jimmy Kimmel famously booked Stormy for his ABC late night show immediately after Trump’s State of The Union Address, winning that night’s ratings in the key 18-49 demographic.