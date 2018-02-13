Louise “Let Them Eat Cake” Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary and Hollywood producer Steve Mnuchin, has made headlines and trended worldwide on Twitter yet again – this time telling Elle magazine she’s “super duper” scared at the thought of doing a reality TV series, which she claims many people have floated to her in recent months.

Linton also told Elle she’s “super duper” sorry for her various public missteps since marrying Mnuchin.

“She’s fond of the expression super-duper,” Elle explained.

Last August, Linton super-duper tore up the TV news cycle when she posted to Instagram a photo of herself exiting a government plane for what she breathlessly described as:

#daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful#countryside #rolandmouret pants, #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf, #valentinorockstudheels, #valentino #usa

Kentucky has the fifth-highest poverty rate in the country, CNN had noted in its coverage of Linton’s antics, while estimating the cost of Linton’s photo outfit in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The photo also raised the eyebrow at Washington Post, which pointed out that government planes typically are not used for this sort of domestic travel. Linton, who back then had recently been named CEO of Dune Entertainment when then-fiance Mnuchin took the Treasury post, and her husband had flown to Kentucky as part of his campaign to persuade Congress to agree to a tax-code overhaul that Dems charged – correctly – would be a windfall for rich folk.

Where Linton really went wrong, in August, was when she blasted a lengthy condescending response to an Oregon mother of three who had said of the photo: “glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable.” Linton called the woman “adorably out of touch, “suggesting she “chill out,” go watch the new Game of Thrones, and then sniffed:

Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day “trip” than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.

That Instagram comment has been playing on a loop in Linton’s head ever since, Elle reported:

“This lady said I was a deplorable human being, and that hurt,” Linton says, her voice trembling in sincere horror and self-pity. Her hands are shaking. “So I had this knee-jerk reaction and I was like…blarghhhh. I was feeling like a regular person. And regular people, when someone says something mean to you on social media, regular people are allowed to respond” … “I felt like the kid on the playground that has been so bullied, and finally you punch back.”

In Elle’s report, Linton’s model BFF refers to the taxpaying Oregon mother of three as an “internet troll.”

Not long after that headline-grabbing Kentucky trip, Linton trended again when she visited the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C. with her husband, to watch the first dollar bills printed with the signatures of her husband and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza. She pouted prettily to the camera as she was photographed helping her husband hold up a sheet of the money; she was wearing another high-priced outfit – this time black leather midi-skirt, black pumps, black clutch, wide black leather belt, and black leather opera-length gloves.

But, Linton assured Elle she now realizes the mistakes she made. “I wasn’t thinking about who I am..I wasn’t thinking, I am the wife of this person and thus I should act like the wife of this person.”

For the Elle interview, a super-duper sadder-but-wiser Linton posed in a white turtleneck sweater and blue suede pumps, nothing more. Except, that is, for “Hair by Cecilia Romero at Exclusive Artists for Moroccanoil; makeup by Victor Henao for Estée Lauder,” Elle added.