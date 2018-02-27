Two amigos, one Netflix special. Steve Martin and Martin Short are on a national comedy tour, and the pair said today their South Carolina stop will become a special for the streaming service to premiere later in the year. Watch a promo below.

Titled after their live show, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life was taped last week at the Peace Center in Greenville. It features new comedy bits, musical sketches and conversations about the two old friends’ long careers, most memorable encounters and their lives in showbiz.

The special also includes music from banjo player Martin’s bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers and jazz pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live! band member Jeff Babko.

Martin tweeted today that he and Short are “like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle except for the pay!” Check out their announcement video:

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life is directed by Marcus Raboy and executive produced by Martin, Short, Lorne Michaels, Erin David and Marc Gurvitz.