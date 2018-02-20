This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and Bill Hader will join previously announced Charles Barkley as hosts for Saturday Night Live next month.

Brown will make his SNL hosting debut on March 10 with musical guest James Bay. Hader will take the stage on March 17 for his second time with musical guest Arcade Fire. Barkley will host for his fourth time on March 3 with musical guest Migos.

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Brown stars as Randall Pearson in NBC’s phenom This Is Us and also appears in Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Black Panther. Brown’s musical guest is Jame Bay, a three-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum English singer-songwriter, whose single, “Wild Love,” from his forthcoming sophomore album was released on Feb. 8.

Emmy winner Hader is the creator, executive producer, director and plays the title character in the upcoming HBO comedy series Barry, premiering March 25. Arcade Fire will appear alongside Hader, marking the band’s fourth time as musical guest. The band released its fifth studio album, “Everything Now,” last July, and the single of the same name became the group’s first to reach #1 on a Billboard chart.