UPDATED with video: The big story of Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address was the arrival of First Lady Melania Trump, who showed up without POTUS Donald and sporting a feminist message in the form of a white outfit like those favored by protesting Dem politicians at last year’s address to the joint session of Congress, and Hillary Clinton.

Stories about the troubled state of the Trump marriage have circulated since the Wall Street Journal reported a Trump rep paid an adult film star six figures to not talk about her fling with 45 back in ’06 shortly after Melania gave birth to son Barron. Melania stirred the pot when she suddenly announced she wasn’t going to the World Economic Forum with her husband and fled to Mar-a-Lago instead, to relax and get a Japanese massage, called “Shehatesu.”

Whereas on Tuesday, ABC late night star Jimmy Kimmel had porn star Stormy Daniels as his guest, Colbert took the “high road,” bringing the First Lady (aka Laura Benanti) on his show to discuss the current state of affairs. In the course of their conversation, Melania introduced her new fragrance, Ocean of Loneliness, which she described as “a decadent bouquet of gardenia blossoms, with a hint of I Live In A Prison Of My Own Making.”