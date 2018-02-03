Nothing of great interest in the Nunes Memo? Then you haven’t been paying attention to social media today. The GOP’s Trump-approved release of the four-page memo yesterday has spawned maybe the best battle of meme-upsmanship since the “Last Night in Sweden” craze a year ago.
And, not surprisingly, Stephen Colbert has just set the high bar.
But first, some background, in case your kids aren’t around to fill you in. After the disappointing Al Capone’s Vault-like reveal of the controversial Nunes Memo yesterday, the internet responded with a rather brilliant spin on the old Yo Mama jokes – comedian George Wallace has been getting the credit here.
“Hey, Yo’ Memo…Y2K called…it wants it’s pointless hype back,” Alyssa Milano tweeted (unnecessary apostrophe and all).
“Yo’ memo’s so ugly @Bill O’Reilly wouldn’t harass it,” snapped Wallace.
See those and others below, including offerings from Mark Ruffalo, Stephen King, Beau Willimon, Josh Charles, Christopher Titus and SNL‘s Chris Redd. And yes, some of them probably aren’t appropriate for yo mama.
But the best memo bit – ok, it cheats a bit with the format, but got the hashtag right – comes from Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, a video “battle of writs” between the hefty Steele Dossier and the weakling Nunes Memo. “You’re like a phone book for a city where phones are illegal,” bullies the snarky Dossier (with one of those computer-generated voices). And, “What are you, a Steak and Shake menu? That’s the only place where Nunes will be able to get a job after the mid-term elections. Hehehehehe.”
Take a look at Colbert’s video above, and check out this sampling of Yo Memo tweets: