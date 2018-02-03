Nothing of great interest in the Nunes Memo? Then you haven’t been paying attention to social media today. The GOP’s Trump-approved release of the four-page memo yesterday has spawned maybe the best battle of meme-upsmanship since the “Last Night in Sweden” craze a year ago.

And, not surprisingly, Stephen Colbert has just set the high bar.

But first, some background, in case your kids aren’t around to fill you in. After the disappointing Al Capone’s Vault-like reveal of the controversial Nunes Memo yesterday, the internet responded with a rather brilliant spin on the old Yo Mama jokes – comedian George Wallace has been getting the credit here.

“Hey, Yo’ Memo…Y2K called…it wants it’s pointless hype back,” Alyssa Milano tweeted (unnecessary apostrophe and all).

“Yo’ memo’s so ugly @Bill O’Reilly wouldn’t harass it,” snapped Wallace.

See those and others below, including offerings from Mark Ruffalo, Stephen King, Beau Willimon, Josh Charles, Christopher Titus and SNL‘s Chris Redd. And yes, some of them probably aren’t appropriate for yo mama.

But the best memo bit – ok, it cheats a bit with the format, but got the hashtag right – comes from Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, a video “battle of writs” between the hefty Steele Dossier and the weakling Nunes Memo. “You’re like a phone book for a city where phones are illegal,” bullies the snarky Dossier (with one of those computer-generated voices). And, “What are you, a Steak and Shake menu? That’s the only place where Nunes will be able to get a job after the mid-term elections. Hehehehehe.”

Take a look at Colbert’s video above, and check out this sampling of Yo Memo tweets:

Hey, Yo’ Memo…Y2K called…it wants it’s pointless hype back. #YoMemoJokes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 3, 2018

Yo memo so lame it uses a handicapped space at the mall. #YoMemoJokes — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 3, 2018

Whatever you do this morning don’t retweet this video I found of Trump saying he has “the best Russian partners” before he signs a $20 million deal with them. Same Russians who set up Don Jr Russian lawyer meeting: Aras & Emin Agalarov. #YoMemoJokes #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/OpYlxZorCE — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 3, 2018

Nunes’ hyped up memo was so lame, #YoMemoJokes is now a thing that’s happening. Hannity’s head must be an entire fireworks display at this point. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 3, 2018

Yo Memo is so dumb it's co-hosting Fox & Friends. #YoMemoJokes — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 3, 2018

Yo memo so lame, even Wikileaks wouldn't leak it.#YoMemoJokes — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 3, 2018

YoMemo so tiny it can play hand ball on a curb under a pregnant ant. #YoMemoJokes — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 3, 2018

Yo Memo is so dumb it’s in line to be the new Energy Secretary. #YoMemoJokes pic.twitter.com/qo9u4FrpAX — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 3, 2018

Yo memo so juvenile, @realdonaldtrump walked into its dressing room while it was changing! #YoMemoJokes — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 3, 2018

Yo memo so watered-down Trump read it in bed. #YoMemoJokes — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 3, 2018

#YoMemo so fake, Ivanka tried to sell it as part of her collection. #YoMemoJokes — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) February 3, 2018

Yo Memo so weak Urkel just beat the shit out of it. #YoMemoJokes — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) February 3, 2018

Devin, yo memo so ugly no one will grab it by the pussy.#YoMemoJokes — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) February 3, 2018

Yo memo so weak a haiku called it a bitch ass nigga right before it licked itself in a envelope and sent itself off to a better life.#YoMemoJokes #ishouldbesleep — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) February 3, 2018

Yo’ memo is so bad @realDonaldTrump is gonna blame Hillary and Obama. #YoMemoJokes — Rena Sofer (@RenaSofer) February 3, 2018

Yo Memo so stupid, they renamed it Donald Jr. #YoMemoJokes — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) February 3, 2018

Yo memo so thin that it only has one stripe on its pajamas. #YoMemoJokes — Thomas Sadoski (@ThomasSadoski) February 3, 2018

Yo memo so cheesy, you ate it against the advice of your cardiologist.#YoMemoJokes pic.twitter.com/45QGxHSBla — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) February 3, 2018

YoMemo came and went so quick we can’t decide whether to rename it Stormy or Mooch. — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) February 3, 2018