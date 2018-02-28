Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner got a security clearance demotion today. But, Stephen Colbert noted at the top of his show, Trump has not yet commented on Kushner’s demotion. “He was too busy with his main presidential duty: live tweeting Fox News,” CBS’ Late Show host explained.

Trump tweeted a bunch of stuff that had been said by various talking heads on FNC. But the one presidential tweet that really stood out was two words long and in all caps: “WITCH HUNT!”

“He is either really upset about Mueller’s investication, or he’s taking very strong stand in defense of Ryan Seacrest,” Colbert snarked.

But, despite Trump’s iron-clad “WITCH HUNT!” defense, the congressional Russia investigation chugged along today, the House Intel Committee interviewed White House Communications Director “and stepmom who’s got some changes she wants to make around here” Hope Hicks, Colbert said.

Hicks having been a close adviser of Trump’s since the campaign began, her testimony would afford key insight into various things. But she refused to answer any question about events and conversastions that occurred since Trump took office. As one committee member described it to Washington Post, “We got Bannoned.”