EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winning producer Stephanie Laing is taking her comedy to the friendly skies. The former Veep producer is teaming with the airline Norwegian to launch the world’s first female-driven in-flight entertainment comedy channel.

The exclusive partnership will be between Laing’s online comedy platform PYPO (Put Your Pretty On) and Norwegian. The on-demand in-flight comedy channel will be available to passengers on all of Norwegian’s Dreamliner-operated long-haul flights, which includes 45 routes from the U.S. Launched in 2015, PYPO features comedy sketches such as with stars including Rose Byrne, Dan Bakkedahl, and Damon Herriman.

“We could not be more excited for our comedy channel to take flight with Norwegian as comedy is truly without borders,” said Laing. “We hope to entertain passengers onboard in a different way with our unique approach to comedy. Our partnership with Norwegian will allow PYPO to take on new opportunities on a more global scale and highlighting female comedic talent to new audiences.”

“This is an exciting partnership for Norwegian as it focuses on providing even better entertainment onboard for our passengers,” adds Anders Lindström, Director of Communications USA, Norwegian, and project manager. “We are thrilled that Stephanie Laing and her team will work with our creative team to create something extraordinary,”

The partnership between PYPO and Norwegian is also looking to expand with exclusive content that will debut on Norwegian’s in-flight system before moving on to PYPO’s online platform.

This continues Laing’s stellar career that champions the inclusion of women in front of and behind the camera. In addition to Veep, she served as a producer on Eastbound & Down and Divorce. She recently made her directorial debut with Irreplaceable You starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, which was released on Netflix last month. She and Margot Robbie are currently producing the Hulu series, Dollface starring Kat Dennings.